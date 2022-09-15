You Won’t Believe This Princess Centerpiece Was The Product Of The Dollar Tree

Fairytales and princesses are not only for children but could also be fun for adults. Especially creating a princess carriage à la Cinderella. And what other store to get what you need for your DIY projects than the Dollar Tree store? Exactly! There is none.

This DIY queen and TikToker Erica (@poppinmamadiys) seems like she took the Cinderella fairy tale and turned it into a fun and budget-friendly DIY project, using all things necessary from the Dollar Tree. Let's find out how!

WATCH THE VIDEO

So adorable! This centerpiece could serve as a bowl for punch, or candy for Halloween. It would also look cute if it was filled with real or fake flowers, the ideas are endless when it comes to making use of it. All that's used here are finds from the Dollar Tree, such as two paper towels holder, a cutting board, two bowls, fake flowers, hot glue, and some other tools. The crème de la crème is of course the crown glued together with fake mother of pearls. It's hard to say if Erica used real glass or acrylic glass bowls, as both of these items are available at the Dollar Tree. Regardless, you can of course customize it to your own liking but know that this centerpiece will certainly steal the show at your next dinner or Halloween party.

We totally love this DIY project.