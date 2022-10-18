Watch How This Dollar Tree Hack Becomes a Lipstick Holder

As a makeup artist or enthusiast, the biggest challenge is probably keeping everything organized and within reach. And if you're on a budget, this can become tricky. But not to worry, the Dollar Tree will probably be your best option to create something magical, like this Keurig organizer, with a few simple things.

TikTok creator @ellifftufano shares in her video how she keeps her lipsticks organized while not draining her wallet.

I have to try this myself, next time I stop by the Dollar Tree. She basically only uses three things, a paper towel holder, zip ties, and metallic gold spray paint, and that's all there is to it.

First, you'd have to wrap the zip ties around the paper towel holder, super tight - you can also double them - cut the leftover zip tie off, and cover it in the gold metallic spray paint. Wait until it is dry and then stack it with your favorite lip glosses or lipsticks.

You can also use it as a makeup brush holder and have it stacked with brushes on each side, so it almost looks like a bouquet of brushes. If you look at her other videos, you can get inspired by more makeup organization hacks, which are mostly all from the Dollar Tree.

As a disorganized makeup enthusiast, I approve of this hack, as this is not only budget-friendly but also sustainable. Everyone can swing this DIY project.