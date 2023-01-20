This Dollar Tree “Tile” Totally Transformed Man’s Plain Kitchen

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kitchen remodels are among the most popular things to first get done in home renovations. This is probably because kitchens are seen the most, they are a place families spend a lot of time, people gather in there, and its a space where creativity comes alive through cooking, so it only makes sense that people want the space to feel inviting.

As sought after as a nice kitchen remodel is, it is also very expensive. Even if you opt out of purchasing all new appliances the prices start adding up quickly for things like paint, light fixture, kitchen cabinet hardware, and tiles. One TikToker and DIY lover @thepinkcasa transformed his kitchen space with tiles that were perhaps the most budget friendly option; peel and stick tiles from the dollar tree.

The peel and stick tiles the man picked out were a blue and white print that had a bohemian meets fine classic china print. He chose to stick his tile stickers in a pattern that framed his window above his sink.

As the man says “it's all about how you style it” and he is not wrong. After the tiles are in place he adds some cute plants to the windowsill and some wood accents which make the titles pop!

We love this budget friendly idea that would work great for someone who likes constant change, needs a quick renovation fix, or is renting their space!

