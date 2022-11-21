Woman DIYS Popular $2,000 Dome Lampshade For $50

We all have our own unique aesthetic; rustic, boho, shabby chic, farmhouse, Italian villa, Scandinavian, or mid-century modern. With all these different aesthetics come hefty price tags, couches that cost half a salary, table decor that cost multiple hundreds of dollars and lamps that are in the thousands.

The ever so popular dome pendant light is one of those special items that many interior designers swoon over, but it comes in at a pretty penny of $1,900+ making it one pricey design element.

DIY and interior designer @the_avantgarde posted to TikTok a video showing how to create a DIY version of the dome pendant light that cost a fraction of the price.

To make the light she starts out by buying a large plastic serving bowl, she drills a hole in the top large enough to fit a bulb through. The woman then spray paints the bowl gold and adds layers upon layers of spackle to create a clay like texture. She buffs down the ruff edges to create a smooth look and hangs it off a black cord with an LED bulb- does not emit heat or create a fire hazard risk!

The pendant lamp next to her swooshy pink wall creates a perfectly spunky vibe!

