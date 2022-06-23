Skip to main content

This Is a Random But Effective Way to Add a Pop Of Color To Your House

We never would have thought to paint there.

One of the amazing benefits of owning a home is you can do whatever you want to it, especially if you don’t have to worry about HOAs. Some of the coolest transformations we’ve come across thanks to TikTok involves a couple who painted their entire pool with the brightest colors, as well as a North Carolina homeowner and artist who transformed his home’s exterior into a giant disco ball.

While it’s clear some homeowners do extravagant changes that easily make their homes standout, there awesome people who do subtle changes like painting an accent wall or painting the inside edges of their doors a vibrant color. The latter is exactly what this homeowner did with the doors of her 1930s home and although we’ve never seen this before, we’re certain will see more people doing this. It’s definitely a vibe!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Isn’t this idea so cool and unique?! We love the bright, vibrant hue she used to color the door’s edges — it’s such an unexpected surprise pop of color! She mentioned in the comments that it’s been over a year since she painted the doors’ edges and judging by the recent video she uploaded, the paint still looks so fresh. We would’ve never thought to have solely painted just the doors’ edges as opposed to the entire door, but we love the way this looks and so does everyone in the comments! “If mine weren’t the original wood from 1930 I would 100% paint them. I love this soooooo much,” @the_tiredmom94 wrote. “Love the pop! Never thought of this before,” @peteyhana commented.

We agree! How many of you want to do this now?!

Ikea bread bin
Article

Woman Creates A Bedside Table Out of Ikea Bread Bins and We're Impressed

3 hours ago
Woman in maxi dress
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Hang Our Maxi Dresses and It's Genius

3 hours ago
Uranium glass
Article

Check Out This impressive Collection of Uranium Glass

4 hours ago
Victorian Home
Article

Woman Reclaims 100-Year-Old Family Home and Is Now On a Mission To Solve a Family Mystery

6 hours ago
Clean home
Article

Real Estate Agent’s Trick for Perfect Looking Floors Is a Game-Changer

7 hours ago
Cleaning gloves
Article

There’s An Easy Hack For Getting Those Yellow Rubber Cleaning Gloves Off

9 hours ago
Raspberries
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Thinks It’s 100% Worth It to Plant ‘Invasive’ Raspberries

10 hours ago
nursery window curtains
Article

Mom Adds Some Pizzazz to Her Nursery Curtains and TBH This Is Brilliant

Jun 22, 2022
shutterstock_88143703
Article

Couple Buys Abandoned House And You Won't Believe The State It Is In

Jun 22, 2022
live laugh love decorations
Article

Woman Hilariousy ‘Decodes’ What Decor Styles Say About Home Owners and It’s Too Accurate

Jun 22, 2022
monstera plant
Article

Woman Hysterically Does Covert Operation to Sneak Fallen Plant Leaf Out of Store

Jun 22, 2022
abandoned garden
Article

Gardner Finds Mysterious Metal Handle In Her Garden Beds and Thinks It’s a Secret Hideout

Jun 22, 2022
flower arrangement
Article

Woman Scores ‘Flower Frog’ At Thrift Store and Now We Desperately Want One

Jun 22, 2022
wedding bride and groom
Article

Artist Pulls Off Gorgeous Wedding Painting Surprise Thanks to Mother of the Bride

Jun 22, 2022
Futuristic interior
Article

Star Wars Fans Are Going to Lose It Over This Man’s Basement Theater

Jun 22, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.