Red Front Door Get Gorgeous Makeover With Bright Colors and Kitschy Stencils

Their house will stand out in the best way...

The front door is often the first part of the home that guests see; for better or worse, it can set the tone for their impression of your house. So why not make it something you love?

Although we love an accent door painted red, we also love one-of-a-kind DIY updates to really add character. Everyone else in the comments loved this, too.

"Ooohh, super cool!" @The Workshop

"So happy and bright!" @Lost & Found Mercantile

Make sure your front door is in good shape, then give it a long lasting color with a paint job. Then you can use stencils to add flair and character to your front door. You can create patterns or designs with stencils that will make your home look gorgeous.

One way to do this is by painting your front door a bright color. There are plenty of fun colors to choose from—you could go with bright reds and pinks or more subdued blues and greens. This would be an awesome way to add some flair to your neighborhood if there were any other houses nearby (or even if there aren't).

Another great way to add personality is using stencils on your front door! These days there are more than enough cool stencil themes available online—everything from geometric patterns to floral designs.

With all these ideas in mind, you can get started on your front door makeover right away! Just remember to choose colors that work for your home, as well as stencils that match what’s already on your walls. And don’t forget to have fun with it—after all, this is a project you can do over and over again if things aren’t perfect the first time!

