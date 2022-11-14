Mom Apparently Repaints Her Front Door to Match Every Season

As parents, we really try to do anything to make our kids happy. And one of the easiest ways to do this is by keeping in mind that it’s the little things (even if it the “little things” require us to do a lot of work) that truly matter to our little ones.

Knowing this to be true, this TikTok mama @steffydegref repaints the front door of her beautiful 1974 A-frame home to match every season in the hopes of creating beautiful memories for her kids and we absolutely love this idea!

How cute is this idea?! We love how she finds joy in not only decorating her home for the holidays, but how she carves out a little extra time to paint her door a beautiful forest green color to match the popular color that’s typically associated with the Christmas holiday.

Unsurprisingly, her followers love this idea as much as we do and took to the comment section to express their thoughts. “Starting to wonder if it’d be too ridiculous to just buy an extra door in a different colour to keep in storage…” @honeyplumpaper shared. “I love this!! But curious is you strip the paint at all or if there’s just a million layers? Looks amazing!!” @zen_ish commented. “I love the thought of your boys going off to college one day and being like “wait, your moms DIDN’T paint your front door to match the holidays?!” LOL,” @rachoreyn commented.

Just in case you’re curious to whether she continuously paints over each layer of paint after each season, she does paint over each layer since she has a metal door.

We know decorating your home can be a lot of work, especially when you take on the task of painting your front door as well, but we’re sure this is something her kids will look back on and smile, which makes it all worth it!

