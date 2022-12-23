Neighbor Puts Karen In Her Place After She Flips Over His Doormat

She argues she did it because of the profanity.

These days almost everyone has a ring camera installed on their door. And oftentimes, what they catch is not necessarily an intruder but more so a nosy neighbor, also known as a "Karen."

TikTok account @dreamyzoonie1 also had to deal with a neighborly "Karen," and shares in his video how he put her back in her place. Let's check it out!

All because of a doormat that she claims was offensive to her, although the doormat only said this.

As you can see in the video, his neighbor decided to take matters into her own hands because she thought his doormat is "inappropriate," due to it including the F word. However, it still doesn't give her the right to flip it. She could have addressed the issue differently.

After he tells her to flip the rug back or to have her husband come see him, she then comes back downstairs and rings his doorbell to talk.

"Look, I'm not trying to be ugly and I'm not trying to cause any scene with you whatsoever. We live in a family environment here. I have children here too, to me having the F word on your doormat is not respectful of anyone that lives here.

To which he replied,

"And it's not respectful of you to touch my property. It's not bothering anybody. I have neighbors across the house."

Karen didn't like that answer and started yelling,

"I pay for your mat. I will pay you for your mat to get that out of here."

She's clearly upset that he doesn't understand why she's upset about it in the first place.

TikTok also had split opinions on this incident,

As TikToker @ms.chin___ wrote,

"I mean she got a point."

In a way she does, but it's not her place to make any drastic changes.

Another TikToker (@yxngchriss0) commented,

"Over a rug is crazy."

A little over the top, yes.

And TikToker @mitch87g posted,

"I low-key understand where she’s coming from, however, I disagree with how she’s going about it. She could learn tact."



Exactly.

Now might be a good time to get a ring camera to see what your neighbors are up to!

