Portland Man Attempts to Turn His Downtown Area Into a Pumpkin Patch and It Looks Like His Plan Is Working

Many people have already started decorating their homes for Halloween, with some starting as early as July to display their love for all things spooky. While some folks, have been content with decorating both inside and outside of their homes with pumpkins, skulls and gnomes, one man decided to take his décor skills to downtown Portland.

Okay, so while TikTok content creator And Aston of @andipdx isn’t exactly decorating downtown Portland with typical Halloween décor, he is planting pumpkin seeds in random areas and judging by the growth of these cute pumpkin plants, his downtown area will look like a pumpkin patch soon enough and it’ll be right on time for Halloween!

In a series of videos posted to his TikTok account, Aston took a few packets of pumpkin seeds and planted them in random locations throughout the downtown Portland area. After waiting a month and a half, he checked on them and although some of them were removed by gardeners or just didn’t seem to be doing too well, many of them appear to be thriving and growing so well that they’re already producing flowers and with a little help from the pollination of bees, these flowers may just produce pumpkins pretty soon!

Much like his millions of followers, we’re excited to see these plants grow and can’t wait for his next update!