If You Have Gnats Around the House, You Actually Need to Clean Your Drains

So, bugs, especially flies and gnats, are typically known for getting into your home and congregating whenever food is left out. They appear to love fruit and trash cans especially, and we know there are some of you out there who have popped open your trash just to see a ton of these bugs come flying out at you.

If you’ve had a major issue with gnats lately, there might be a secret reason beyond just leaving a bit of food out or not deep-cleaning your kitchen that could be drawing the pesky pests inside, but luckily we’ve got one hack that might be the solution to all your problems!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Kyria of SudsUp on TikTok is the creator who brought this cleaning and gnat-be-gone hack to our attention (and we sincerely thank her for it!) Her solution is not to clean out your trash can, though you should be sure to do that as well, but to look somewhere a little more obscure - your drains!

Your drains are actually a significant source of food leftovers and residue and are the perfect feeding ground for gnats. They are also harder to reach (which is good protection for the pests) and the typical house owner does not clean them as often as they clean more obvious locations.

The best course of action, according to Kyria, is to create a cleaning mixture by combining Baking Soda and Pine-Sol (because vinegar and baking soda will actually cancel each other out). You will then pour the baking soda on the drain, ensuring that you get some around the lip of the drain so that you will get all residue, before pouring the Pine-Sol down into it. You will see a lot of bubbles as the two react to each other, but allow it to sit for a little while. \



The final step is to pour hot water down the drain, rinse away the entire mixture, wash down and out any gnats, food leftovers, etc., and leave behind a shiny, clean, and gnat-free sink and pipes.