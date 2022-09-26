Skip to main content

Watch How Man Rescues Paintbrushes From Kitchen Sink Drain

He saved a lot of money not having to call a plumber...

Craft and art projects could run a bit expensive, especially supplies. And since the struggle of an artist is a real-life dilemma, many artists try to be as little wasteful as possible, like this TikToker who saved a broken mirror. 

However, there are situations where accidents happen. Paint or supplies were wasted away, and often nothing else helps, except calling a professional, which could also be pricey. This artist and TikTok creator @smilazzo found a great solution, as shown in the video. 

That's quite impressive! Who would have thought that a plunger designed to release clogged toilets, can also be useful in retrieving lost art supplies, such as brushes? To make sure not just any plunger around the house is used to retrieve lost brushes in the sink, the plunger had to be labeled, of course. This one received some googly eyes, and a mustache to give it some personality. Maybe it even has a name, we don't know. Makes me wonder if the other plungers are labeled that way as well. As you can see in the other video, this artist somehow lost all the brushes in the sink by giving them a good rinse. There was no other way but to try out a plunger or call a plumber. The plunger was only $1.25 at the discount store, so that option clearly won. And better yet, it worked! However, another good tip is to always keep a strainer in the sink to prevent items from falling into the drain, and perhaps accidentally ending up between the blades of the garbage disposal. Better to be safe than sorry.

This hack though is genius, to say the least. 

