Dad Has Truly Creative “Fix” For Drawing Daughter Made on the Wall

Few things are more frustrating than the inevitable moment when your child draws on the wall. It’s not like you can erase a magic marker, right? Well, one father decided to do something different and make his daughter's drawing into a work of art that would last for generations.

He used multiple stencil layers to frame her art and "preserve" it rather than paint over it. He was surprised that it turned out pretty well! Check out this parent's amazing idea below:

Folks online had mixed opinions about encouraging kids to paint the wall, but we loved this!

"Or, just put a picture frame around hers because it was already art." @Heather Rogers

"I think the lesson here is DO draw on the walls." @Ong Squad

The creator had a great clapback for all the online critics.

"Your kids are gonna do things they shouldn't do. It helps to have a sense of humor." @JustinFlom · Creator

Stencils are a great way to create new artwork, but they can also be used to preserve the original artwork on a wall. In this case, he painted over the drawings with different colors. The result is an illusion that makes it look like Mickey Mouse painted the wall— even though only one piece of art was actually painted by his daughter.

Letting kids express themselves is a good idea. Letting them do it on the wall, however, not so much. We’ve all seen adults make things worse by trying to fix kids’ mistakes. But this man managed to improve his daughter’s work!