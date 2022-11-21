Crafter Makes Her Own “Dream Box” Art Supply Storage For Half the Price

For many crafters who create on a regular basis, a DreamBox is an absolute want and need if they don’t have one already. If you’re not familiar with what a DreamBox is, it's a trifold storage unit full of vertically adjustable shelves, hooks, drawers and more that is designed to organize all of your crafting tools and supplies in one customizable space. Given how convenient it is to have all of your craft tools and materials in one perfectly organized space, it makes so much sense as to why crafters everywhere would want this highly coveted item.

As amazing as the DreamBox appears to be, perhaps the only downside to getting one is the hefty price tag of $2499.99. We know that’s a steep price, so if you’re looking to obtain one without spending nearly as much, check out this excellent DIY version courtesy of TikTok content creator and crafter @thepinkfawn.

To create her version of the DreamBox, she used four 5-shelf bookcases from Walmart, a fold out desk, and tools to make the entire piece come together perfectly including hinges, wheels for the bookshelves. painter's tape and a jigsaw.

We have to say, we’re so impressed with her ability to create this DIY DreamBox. In the reveal video, she shows us just how beautiful it turned out and we love the marble doors and pop of color she added to the project!

If the price tag of the original DreamBox is too much, consider giving the DIY a shot!

