Woman Gives Us a Tour Of Her Dreamy Diamond Cabin and It's Perfect

…And just like that, we need a vacation.

Now that summer is here, the one thing everyone is likely thinking about is taking a vacation. Going somewhere new, exploring the outdoors, trying new food and activities — are only some of the things to look forward to when taking a vacation.

However, one of the highlights of taking a getaway trip nowadays, is picking out the perfect place to stay. Whether you want to stay at a five-star hotel with an infinity pool or a secluded tiny home, choosing your vacation dream home is one of the best parts of taking a vacation. And if you’re in the latter group and are looking to stay somewhere seclusive, yet magical, TikTok creator @sara_underwood uploaded this video showcasing her beautiful, forestial tiny home that’s perfect for travelers who are looking to experience something new, private and perfect!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the video, we see the diamond-shaped cabin engulfed in green foliage with a beautiful 360 degree view of the forest made up of tall trees and a beautiful variety of lush green plants. She then takes us inside where we see the fully-equipped kitchen and living space downstairs and the bed located on the second floor of the cabin with stunning triangle-shaped windows. The outside space includes an outdoor shower surrounded by moss and mushrooms and an outhouse that’s in the process of being built.

This space is simply gorgeous! If you’re a writer or other creative looking for a place to quickly escape and retreat to re-activate your creative skills, this is the perfect place!

