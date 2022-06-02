Skip to main content

This Couple Built The Most Dreamy Outdoor Kitchen

*Packs bags to move outside*

Much like thrifting, designing your own space isn’t easy. Even if you have an eye for design, it’s still not always an easy task to not only articulate your creative idea, but find someone that can make your idea come to life the exact way in which you imagined it.

Well, unless you’re DIY couple @kjg_home, who recently not only designed their beautiful outdoor kitchen, but built it themselves!

WATCH THE VIDEO

We’re stunned. This DIY is so simple and beautiful! This style of this stunning outdoor space is every minimalist’s dream with the simple color scheme. We love the neural colors against the pop of green shrubs. And the fire place is amazing!

With almost two million viewers and over 88,0000 likes, we’re not surprised by how much attention this minimal outdoor space has received. But of course, given the amazing outcome of this DIY, there are some people in the comments who doubt the couple built this on their own, however, there are a lot more people who appreciate the beauty of their backyard. “I love it! Absolutely beautiful!!” one user commented. “Looks fantastic,” @k19684 wrote. “I am obsessed,” @thesabrinatan commented.

In response to some of the comments that questioned if the couple actually did build this beautiful backyard space, they posted this video showing a quick glimpse of the couple working on the beautiful DIY.

It does look like an intricate design straight out of a catalog, so we can see why some people would question whether or not the couple designed it themselves, however, they did and we’re impressed! 

Refrigerator Drawer
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Use Our Fridge Drawers the Correct Way

1 hour ago
Bird feeder
Article

Upcycle Toilet Paper Rolls Into The Cutest Bird Feeders With This Easy DIY

1 hour ago
Plants
Article

Woman Converts Woven Basket Into The Most Adorable Planter

2 hours ago
West Natural Cane Bar
Article

Woman Dupes $2,000 Crate & Barrel Cabinet With Thrift Store Find

3 hours ago
Freezer
Article

Mom Comes Up With Brilliant Way to Keep Track of Frozen Foods In Deep Freezer

6 hours ago
Kiddie Pool
Article

Mom Has Genius Trick For Warming Up a Kiddie Pool Fast

22 hours ago
DIY hanging plant
Article

Make This Easy DIY Hanging Plant Holder With Some Sticks and Glue (Literally)

22 hours ago
Living Room
Article

Woman Claims a Dishwasher Tab and a Pot Lid Got Rid of Her Couch Stains

23 hours ago
Curly hair
Article

Woman Curls Hair Beautifully Using Only Socks

Jun 1, 2022
Breeze Blast Ultra Personal Fan
Article

This Wireless Portable Air Conditioner Is a Must Have for Summer

Jun 1, 2022
Coffee Tumbler
Article

Woman Designs Colorful Custom Painted Tumblers Using Dawn Dish Soap

May 31, 2022
Vodka
Article

Woman Explains Why You Should Be Dowsing Your House In Vodka

Jun 1, 2022
Dollar Tree Over the Cabinet Towel Rack
Article

Woman's Shares Dollar Tree Hack That Easily Helps Organize Cabinets

Jun 1, 2022
Yard Landscaping
Article

This Brilliant Landscaping Hack Easily Upgrades Your Yard

Jun 1, 2022
1930s Silver Plated Spoon Ring
Article

Woman Transforms Old Spoons Into Jaw-Dropping Jewelry

May 31, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.