Skip to main content

Woman’s DIYs Dreamy Floral Chandelier Anyone Can Recreate From Dollar Store Supplies

We cannot get over how simple and stunning this is.

We love a good boho theme. Whether it’s a plant-filled room with a bold-colored wall or a backyard garden with beautiful bright flowers and string lights illuminating the entire space, the boho theme is always a vibe. What I especially love about boho themes, a lot of furniture and accent pieces can be thrifted or can be done via DIY, making it super affordable to achieve the highly coveted look. And you know what we also love, A good and affordable DIY.

Thankfully, TikTok user @nicmaggie came through with a DIY that’s not only inexpensive, but it’s absolutely gorgeous!

WATCH THE VIDEO

So dreamy, right?! We love the beautiful spring colors she chose to use for the DIY how simple it is to do. What’s even better is all of the items can be purchased at the dollar store so it’s super budget-friendly! When this DIY is complete, you can hang the chandelier in your home against a white or green wall where the colors will pop against those simple wall colors. Another option is to make several of these since they’re quite affordable and use them if you have an outside wedding! Really, the options with how you choose to use this beautiful decor piece is endless.

The comments were flooded with people writing how beautiful this is as well as offering additional tips. “So pretty. Tip: spray it with peppermint scent to avoid spiders setting up lil homes in there,” wrote @tara22549. Uhh great idea, we wouldn’t want that to happen. “So beautiful!! I'm inspired to do one with peonies and hydrangeas so probably will look like a giant puff ball,” TikTok user @rehndown commented.

However you choose to use it, we’re sure it’ll be stunning in any setting.

Bathroom
Article

This Simple and Hilarious Decor Piece Is Trending on TikTok...And Everyone Wants It

25 minutes ago
washing machine
Article

Natural House Cleaner Shows Us Why We Need to Clean Our Washers

2 hours ago
Storage bins
Article

These $25 Storage Bins Take The Guesswork Out of Home Organization

3 hours ago
Woman cleaning
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Millennial Cleaning Playlist

21 hours ago
Amazon Echo
Article

Man Wires His Talking Wall Fish to Alexa and People Can’t Get Enough of It

22 hours ago
Balloons
Article

Watch This Husband Hilariously Prank Wife With Shaving Cream Filled Balloons

23 hours ago
Urban Outfitters Bed
Article

Couple Dupes a $1200 Urban Outfitters Bed For Only $400

May 19, 2022
Backyard Play Area
Article

Mom Creates a Dreamy Colorful Play Area For Her Kids and People Are Stunned

May 19, 2022
Bed
Article

Cleaning Expert Shows Us Exactly Why We Need to Vacuum Our Mattresses Regularly

May 19, 2022
Frying pans
Article

This Simple Cleaning Hack Removes the Toughest Kitchenware Stains and We're Amazed

May 18, 2022
Wall Art
Article

Woman Perfectly Dupes a $708 Anthropologie Art Piece For Less Than $15

May 18, 2022
Model
Article

Homemade ’Natural Botox’ That Also Magically Helps Hair Grow Has Us Obsessed

May 18, 2022
Flower garden
Article

Genius Hack Makes Getting Rid of Unwanted Garden Insects Easier Than Ever

May 18, 2022
Kale
Article

Gardener’s Unconventional Trick for Growing Kale Is a Major Game-Changer

May 18, 2022
Table Lamp
Article

Upcycle Expert Dupes a $900 Lamp Using Just $9 and a Sharpie and People Are Impressed

May 18, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.