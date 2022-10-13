Skip to main content

Woman Hangs Hammock In Front of Picture Window and Now We Want to, Too

Sign us up!

Whether you’re a renter or a homeowner, one of the best perks of living on your own is that you can practically do whatever you want with your space. While some people prefer to paint their stair case black or use lace as their window screens, others like to bring their outdoor furniture indoors and honestly, we love all of these different choices.

The latter is what TikTok content creator @sharon.a.life opted to do with her unique space when she chose to place her hammock indoors rather than in her yard and we love how that decision brought such a cool vibe to her place!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As you can see in the video, that small space where she placed her hammock is so dreamy! What we love the most about her placing the hammock inside is that she can enjoy relaxing in her hammock no matter the weather. She says her favorite place in the house and is even better during thunderstorms and we believe it. We can imagine unwinding in that cozy corner reading our favorite book after a long, busy day surrounded by the beautiful plants and decorations adorning her big bay windows.

The view is gorgeous and the vibe is a dream — we love this space!

Anyway, don’t mind us, we’re off to see if we, too, can find a hammock like hers so we can try to create this in our home. 

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Watch This Facebook Market Place Mirror Turn to the Dark Side

lace material
Article

Watch Screened-In Windows Transform With Just a Few Yards of Lace

porch swing
Article

Woman Transforms Porch With Three Simple Additions

shutterstock_1911995764
Article

This Woman Gives Her Living Room a Tropical Makeover

woman in bed
Article

Woman Explains How Ditching Your Cotton Sheets Might Help Your Allergies

painting trim black
Article

Woman Gives Stairs a Gorgeous Gothic Makeover

Cacti terrarium
Article

This Mini Cacti Terrarium Is The Cutest Thing We Never Knew We Needed

shutterstock_1389589985
Article

Texas Man Strikes “Gold” When He Finds Old Indigenous Artifact in the Dirt

shutterstock_236471365
Article

For Anyone Obsessed With SquishMallows, This One’s For You

giant Christmas ornament
Article

DIY Maven Makes Cute Giant Christmas Ornaments Using Regular Household Items and We're Shook!

area rug in bedroom
Article

Woman Glows Up Her entire Bedroom By Decorating a Corner

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

BFFs Who Live In the Same Apartment Building Have a Unique Way of Sharing Coffee Creamer

Bathroom
Article

Watch How This Bathroom Gets a Beaded Transformation

woman hanging picture frames
Article

Texas Woman Uses Toothpaste To Hang Her Picture Frames On The Wall and We're Amazed

chopped banana peels
Article

This Two-Ingredient Homemade Fertilizer Is Like Magic For Your Plants

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.