Woman Hangs Hammock In Front of Picture Window and Now We Want to, Too

Whether you’re a renter or a homeowner, one of the best perks of living on your own is that you can practically do whatever you want with your space. While some people prefer to paint their stair case black or use lace as their window screens, others like to bring their outdoor furniture indoors and honestly, we love all of these different choices.

The latter is what TikTok content creator @sharon.a.life opted to do with her unique space when she chose to place her hammock indoors rather than in her yard and we love how that decision brought such a cool vibe to her place!

As you can see in the video, that small space where she placed her hammock is so dreamy! What we love the most about her placing the hammock inside is that she can enjoy relaxing in her hammock no matter the weather. She says her favorite place in the house and is even better during thunderstorms and we believe it. We can imagine unwinding in that cozy corner reading our favorite book after a long, busy day surrounded by the beautiful plants and decorations adorning her big bay windows.

The view is gorgeous and the vibe is a dream — we love this space!

Anyway, don’t mind us, we’re off to see if we, too, can find a hammock like hers so we can try to create this in our home.