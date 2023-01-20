Woman Gives Huge Old Dresser a Brand New Look and the “After” Is Genuinely Shocking

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Refurbishing vintage furniture can be fun, but also challenging. Especially if you don't know what you're doing. But don't worry, practice makes perfect.

Furniture flipper and TikTok creator Ashley knows the struggle, and shares in her video how she transformed a massive, old dresser with a little bit of TLC and a paint job. Let's check it out!

Impressive!

The first step in this transformation journey, required Ashley to sand down the old finish, which she first tried to scrape off. However, sanding was an easier option. Seven hours later, and she finally got all the old paint off.

In the next step, she removed the doors and cut arches into them with her jigsaw, to give it more of a modern look. Then she used some fabric spray, and attached cane webbing - with a Brad nailer - to use as an insert for the doors.

The finishing touches included a beige wash, made with 50% paint and 50% water, applied with a foam brush, and then wiped off with a lint-free cloth. And lastly, she applied a wood finish water-based color stain, and sealed it with a water-based poly.

And voilà - a brand new modern-style dresser.

Looking at the comments section, TikTok was taken by surprise with this makeover.

As TikToker @rosasareblue commented,

"So much more modern and I liked that you kept the wood finish instead of painting it a color."

Agreed. To keep it more natural-looking, was definitely a good move.



And TikToker @katlynwinter also said,

"I was like 'don't paint it white, don't paint it white,' because every single transformation I see is basically that. I'm really impressed, so cool."

We think the mixture of the beige wash and color-stain finish was a great combo.



TikToker @adamtucker820 felt the same and wrote,

"I was very skeptical at first, but amazing."

You just gotta trust the process.

We certainly love how it turned out.

