Watch This Plain Dresser Get a Lilac Glam Up

If you like to refurbish old furniture or flip them - so to speak - such as this TikToker does with vintage finds like this buffet makeover, keep on reading. It is actually pretty easy to give dull and boring furniture a well-deserved glam up.

The creator of this TikTok account @honeyidressedthepug is the queen of DIY projects, that are not only colorful but also easy to recreate, as she shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Doesn't this look stunning? All that has really changed is the color and the dresser knobs - that's it.

The color she used is called "Joyful Lilac" by @yescolours but you can use any color that is water-based interior paint, as long as it works on wood or whichever material IKEA uses, as this dresser is from IKEA. The cool dresser knobs are from Etsy, which is a great place to check out for unique finds.

All you need to do is use a base coat, like a primer - the one used here is called "Zinsser bin primer." Let the primer dry first, before adding two coats of the color you desire. Lastly, let it fully dry, and then exchange the knobs to add some character. And voilà, you got yourself a new dresser that was easy to create, as well as budget-friendly.

Don't have IKEA close by or a dresser sitting around - but need one? No problem, Goodwill is also a great option to find furniture that is in good shape, inexpensive, and just needs a little bit of a glam up.

