Florida Couple Rescues Dresser From Trash and Brings It Back to Life With the Perfect Color

It’s unrecognizable!

Furniture flipping is the perfect weekend activity to do with your partner, especially when you’re both good at it. And one of the best things about furniture flipping is when you’re able to find a good quality piece of furniture for free and transform it into a magnificent flip that gives you the opportunity to sell it a good profit from your hard work.

Such is the case with this Florida furniture flipping duo @floridaflipsters. This couple typically finds most of their “trash to cash” furniture flips by driving up and down the streets in their area and their latest find is absolute gold!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The couple found a somewhat mid century-looking dresser on the side of the road and took it home to do what they typically do with their trash finds. They started this flip by sanding down the white dresser and painting everything but he top drawer a muted olive green color. They then used wood stain to darken the top dresser drawer, while revealing a thin strip in the top drawer that was also painted olive green and made the top drawer stand out even more. The couple finished off the furniture flip by creating custom mid century legs for under $10 by using a piece of scrap wood and adding gold handles to the dresser drawers.

The original piece of furniture was good as-is and we’re surprised to see that it was on the side of the road in the first place, however, we’re amazed by the beautiful transformation and love the choice of color!

