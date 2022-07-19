Skip to main content

Drew Barrymore Dancing in the Rain Is An Entire Vibe

Watching her connect with Mother Earth is just so joyous.

For some reason, rainy weather gets a bad rep. We can understand that point of view given if you have an outside party to attend or if you plan on going for a walk in the park, the rain can ruin those plans for you, however, the rain truly isn’t a bad thing. Aside from the obvious benefits of forming our streams and rivers, freshening our air and the calming benefits it provides from its’ scent, the rain does a whole lot more when you opt to embrace the down pour, rather than go against it.

As the old adage goes, "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It is about learning to dance in the rain,” and when you choose to dance in the rain, it truly is a magical experience. And if you need proof of that, check out this viral video of actress Drew Barrymore happily dancing in the rain. It’s already amassed over 13 million views!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

She’s so happy in this moment and we’re here for it! We especially love how she said “Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!” It’s a great reminder to be in the present moment and try to find joy in the opportunity that’s in front of you.

Her followers flooded the comments (no pun intended, there) with love and admiration of Barrymore’s choice to dance in the rain. “I wanna live like Drew,” @averycyrus wrote. “Your hippie vibes are LIFE…” @wonderyesa commented. “I want to experience a simple joy like this,” @totouchanemu shared.

We love that she shared this beautiful reminder to dance in the rain! 

