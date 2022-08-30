Skip to main content

Dad and Son Try “Drill Painting” Together and It Looks So Fun

Well, that is one way to use power tools!

There are tons of creative ways out there to create and share your love of art. Maybe it is creating a beautiful accent wall for the perfect backdrop to your office meetings, or it could be letting nature create artwork for you.

Whatever method you choose, art is what it is - beautiful in its own right no matter if you are a beginner or expert. Even better is when you get to share to share the experience with family and friends!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This sharing of the love of art is exactly what one set of parents spent the afternoon doing with their son. Toddler Ted got to share in his dad’s love of both power tools (supervised, of course) and artwork when his parents decided to combine painting with something a little strange - a drill.

Drill painting is something a little bit new, and to be honest, it looks like a lot of fun. You simply set up an easel or some large area to paint on, preferably outside, then get a drill and some paint. Then you pretty much hand the drill to your kiddo and let them go to town, spinning bright colors all over the painting surface and creating a work of art all on their own.

Now, Ted’s mom does have some suggestions - supervision is key, you will want to make sure there are no loose articles of clothing that can be caught up in the drill, and turn down both the speed and clutch on the drill itself. You, as the parent, also know your child’s limitations best, so you’ll know if something is too heavy for them to hold, or if they simply don’t have the dexterity (yet) to participate in this project.

As one commenter points out, this activity is great because it works to improve both the child’s dexterity as well as their imagination. Others are clamoring in to say how they will be sharing this activity with their own kids as well, and we can’t wait to see all the brilliant artwork that is sure to arise!

shutterstock_1177457398
Article

DIYer Surprises Sister With Bedroom Makeover and Gets Surprised As Well!

old freezer
Article

Got An Old Freezer? Make It Gorgeous Again With This 'Cool' Hack

wildflower veil
Article

These Unique Bridal Veils Are Perfect For Quirky Brides

making a garland
Article

DIY Hot Glue Gun Mushrooms Will Add Whimsy to Any Garland

new home happy
Article

Dad Surprises Girlfriend With a New Home and Her Reaction Is Amazing

Crowded kitchen counter
Article

This Woman's Appliance Garage is Amazing and We Want It

cluttered craft supplies
Article

This DIY Dollar Store Organizer Is Both Cute and Functional

woman using a gua sha tool
Article

Holistic Woman Swears By These Facial Tips To Sculpt Her Face

wasps
Article

Woman’s DIY Wasp Trap Is a Super Simple Way to Get Rid of a Swarm

floating candles
Article

Here’s Your Annual Reminder That Floating Candles Aren’t Just For Halloween

bolo ties
Article

Bride’s “Odd” Bolo Tie Request Turns Out To Be a Gorgeous Look

Man bathing
Article

This Woman's DIY Body Wash Recipe Has TikTok Shook

spooky chandelier
Article

This Halloween Chandelier Is Too Good (And Easy) To Not DIY

fall wreath
Article

This Couple's DIY Fall Gnome Wreath Is The Cutest Wreath Ever!

wireless router
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us Genius Trick For Hiding Your Wireless Router

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.