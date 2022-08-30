Dad and Son Try “Drill Painting” Together and It Looks So Fun

There are tons of creative ways out there to create and share your love of art. Maybe it is creating a beautiful accent wall for the perfect backdrop to your office meetings, or it could be letting nature create artwork for you.

Whatever method you choose, art is what it is - beautiful in its own right no matter if you are a beginner or expert. Even better is when you get to share to share the experience with family and friends!

This sharing of the love of art is exactly what one set of parents spent the afternoon doing with their son. Toddler Ted got to share in his dad’s love of both power tools (supervised, of course) and artwork when his parents decided to combine painting with something a little strange - a drill.

Drill painting is something a little bit new, and to be honest, it looks like a lot of fun. You simply set up an easel or some large area to paint on, preferably outside, then get a drill and some paint. Then you pretty much hand the drill to your kiddo and let them go to town, spinning bright colors all over the painting surface and creating a work of art all on their own.

Now, Ted’s mom does have some suggestions - supervision is key, you will want to make sure there are no loose articles of clothing that can be caught up in the drill, and turn down both the speed and clutch on the drill itself. You, as the parent, also know your child’s limitations best, so you’ll know if something is too heavy for them to hold, or if they simply don’t have the dexterity (yet) to participate in this project.

As one commenter points out, this activity is great because it works to improve both the child’s dexterity as well as their imagination. Others are clamoring in to say how they will be sharing this activity with their own kids as well, and we can’t wait to see all the brilliant artwork that is sure to arise!