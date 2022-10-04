Skip to main content

Video Shows Why You Need to Drill a Hole In the Side Of Your Trashcan Right Now

It’ll change the way you deal with household waste.

Trashcans - they seem simple enough to use, right? Well, for the most part, they are. You take out the old trash bag filled with garbage, take it outside, then come back in to put a new bag in, no sweat.

But there is typically that one dreaded issue that all of us face at one point or another - what to do when you trash bag doesn’t go all the way down and just stays crumpled, meaning you aren’t using the bag to its ‘full potential’. Well, one TikTok’er has come up with the solution!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This trick comes to us from DollarTreeJLo, which is an interesting name in and of itself and you can bet that we had a nice little chuckle over it and might snag it for a handle or two ourselves in the future!

So what can you do to make sure that your trash bag goes into the very bottom of your can? Well, you need to grab a drill and your trash can. About a third of the way up from the bottom on the backside you will want to drill a super small hole. Make sure that it is high enough that anything that might leak into your trashcan won’t leak out, because you don’t want to be spilling liquid out onto your floor!


Next, grab your bag and a vacuum. Even a small hand vacuum will do, you just need suction for this ‘hack’ to work. Put your bag in the can then put your suction, be it tube or hand vac, up to the hole and get to sucking out all the air. If you look you can see the air start to be drawn out of the can even as the sides of your bag start being pulled out until, finally, you have a bag that totally covers your entire can!

And that is it! It might take a little bit of work, but if you have major issue with your bag not sitting properly, this is the easiest way to fix that! 

shutterstock_221766814
Article

FL Hurricane Damage Forces Couple to Discover Indigenous Mural Hidden Under Dry Wall

Crochet Halloween décor
Article

Woman Crochets Entire Spooky Scene for Front Window

buying in target
Article

Woman Gets Roasted By Target Cashier For Random Purchases

rainbow window peel and stick
Article

This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

rainbow chalk art
Article

Video Captures Neighbor Washing Kid’s Chalk Off her Own Walk-Way

painting rainbows
Article

If You Love Rainbows, You need to Invest In Suncatcher Paper

mysterious door
Article

Watch the “Evolution Door” In Action and Prepare to Have Your Mind Blown

doorbell ring
Article

This DMV Man's Response To Unwanted Home Guests Is Hilarious

cleaning products
Article

Here’s How to Deep Clean Your Dishwasher

painting ceiling
Article

This Ceiling Painting Hack Will Change Your Paint Game Forever

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Here’s how to Deep Clean Your Cutting Boards

digging into ground
Article

Couple Buys 1909 House And Finds Tons Of Buried Treasure In Backyard

Bathroom
Article

Look at This Cool Budget-Friendly DIY Bathroom Glam Up

creepy baby doll
Article

This Subtle, Eerie Halloween Decoration Will Freak All the Neighbors Out

kitchen renovation
Article

Watch This Woman Redesigns Her Kitchen for Under $500

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.