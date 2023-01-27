This Is an Official Sign To Dry Dust the Bathroom Before Actually Cleaning It

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cleaning the bathrooms in my home may not be my favorite thing to clean, but it’s an absolute chore that I can never neglect.

Thankfully, it’s not too much of a daunting chore due to certain hacks and tips I’ve adapted over time, but now, this chore just got even easier since TikTok cleaning hacks account @purdyandfigg shared this simple, yet, quite effective tip that could drastically lower my cleaning time while getting an even better clean!

The reason why she recommends this simple tip is because it clearly works All you need to do is take a dry microfiber towel and starting with the higher surfaces in your bathroom, begin to wipe away the dust while not using any products. Next, you’ll simply move toward dry dusting the sink before working your way down to the lower areas of the bathroom, which tend to hold the most dust. To clean the toilet, she recommends using dryer sheets since it’s easy to dispose of and is more hygienic.

Once all of the dry dusting is completed, simply finish cleaning your bathroom with your regular household cleaner and go on with the rest of your day — this is too easy and so worth it!

