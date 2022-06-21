We Were Today Years Old When We Learned You Can Flip Your Dryer Door

So let’s talk laundry rooms. Or, more specifically, let us take the time to talk about dryers. I know it isn't the most glamorous of topics, and when it comes to house hacks, there are far more visible and interesting ones. But we’ve got a hack for you that could switch up your laundry in a simple yet game-changing way.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve gotten a dryer only to realize it didn’t open the way I needed to. It has never been a huge issue, but one I’ve needed to be aware of any time I’ve purchased a new dryer. But no longer!

Emily and Lucas (emyludesigns over on TikTok) show us exactly how to get our dryer door to open the way we need it to go. However, one thing to remember is that you will need to check your make and model of dryer ahead of time to ensure this hack will work, as some older dryers simply aren’t manufactured the same way.

But essentially, to make your door swap out and open the other direction, you only need a little know-how and a screwdriver. You should be able to find some studs covering up holes on the opposite side of the door’s hinges; all you have to do is unscrew the hinges on one side and swap them over to the other. Rescrew the hinges back on, pop the studs back into the empty holes, and you have a dryer that opens the way you want it to.

One thing I didn’t know (and what many commenters pointed out we should probably have realized) is that this doesn’t work only on dryers but fridges as well. Others pointed out that the dryer instructions should say this is possible, but if you’re like me, then you’ve probably gotten a hand-me-down dryer or two and didn’t even know this was a thing!

So what about you? Did you already know about this hack, or will you run out and try it right away?