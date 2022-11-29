Here’s How to Replace Toxic Dryer Sheets

Plenty of people everywhere are constantly searching for better and reusable alternatives for their every day household items, whether they’re looking to better the environment by cutting down on their use of waste, they want to save money or both. And one of the easiest items in your home you can replace with a reusable alternative that can also help you save money are dryer sheets.

While there are quite a few store-bought options available that are intended to help reduce waste, not all of them are as effective as a good ole' DIY. And if you’re a person that has been looking to move away from using toxic dryer sheets, this easy DIY from TikTok user @kurstenandkids just may be the best alternative.

What we love the most about this budget-friendly requires simple ingredients and minimal effort. She starts off the simple tutorial by cutting up some old fabric pajama pants, folding them and placing them in a large mason jar along with some thin folded baby washcloths. Once she fills the mason jar with all of the cloth materials, she then proceeded to mix white distilled vinegar with distilled water and an essential oil, before adding the mixture to the mason jar (she adds enough of the mixture to ensure the pieces of cloth are saturated but not soaking wet).

Not only is this DIY easy to do, she also claims these DIY dryer sheets don’t produce static which is a common problem that people may have when using wool dryer balls.

Ummm, this sounds like a win/win to us!

