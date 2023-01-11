Woman Shares Dryer Hack That Can Save You Time and Money

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Doing the laundry can be a love/hate relationship for some people. While we may love having fresh and clean clothes, we despise the idea of removing the clothes from the dryer and having to still do so much work, such as folding, hanging and steaming, before we can finally say we’re done with the daunting chore.

If laundry is something you struggle with completing because of the latter, try this clever laundry hack from TikTok account @sheetslaundryclub!

There are quite a few laundry hacks that we’ve found on TikTok and this one has to be one of the most genius hacks we’ve seen! If you have items in your closet that require a good steam to make your clothing pieces look top notch, rather than steaming each piece after removing them from the dryer, simply throwing a few ice cubes in the dryer with the clothes and placing the dryer setting on high for 10 minutes will apparently give your clothing items a fresh steam as though you used an actual hand steamer.

What a great laundry hack — we love how convenient and easy this hack is!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.