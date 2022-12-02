Woman’s Dumpster Dive Score Is Totally Unbelievable

When the term dumpster diving comes to mind, a banana peel, old milk, broken furniture, and other common apartment complex trash comes to mind. But that's not always the case.

Dumpster diving has become quite the fad in states where it's legal. Such a fad that there have been documentaries and t.v. series themed after the adventure. One woman often dumpster dives behind trendy cosmetic department stores, finding full sized products that are nearly full, or have never been opened. One man was able to get an entire new wardrobe made up of discarded clothes with the tags still attached.

Tiktok page @dumpsterdivingmama is another prime example of the treasures that can be found in a dumpster, and her recent scores are over the top epic!

Outside of what seems to be a big decoration or craft store. The woman finds in a dumpster a loot of beautiful decorative items, many signs that welcome fall in, plastic wreaths with halloween cartoon characters on it, drawer organizers, decorative pillows, and even some Christmas goodies.

Her commenters were not shy to voice their happiness over the woman's findings. One TikTok user said “That’s so nice of them not to damage them before dumping. It honestly looks like they put them there very carefully. 😌” while another, said “Every single cell in my body cries when i see this. So much good stuff so many people could need.”

The saying is very true, one man’s trash is another's treasure. Now has anyone checked the dumpster behind the jewelers? I could use some new studs.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.