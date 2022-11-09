Skip to main content

Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster

All because they were “seasonal."

We all know that businesses sometimes throw out things that aren’t necessarily ‘trash’. Sure most of it is, but they also get rid of so much that still has a useful life, which is why dumpster diving is a growing trend nowadays. We’ve seen people find amazing vintage pieces simply by going through the trash, or old calculators now worth quite a good bit of money that were thrown out simply for being too old!

Let’s take a look at another dumpster find that will more than likely have you wondering if the store that tossed out its ‘trash’ might have lost its mind.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Stella, aka Salty.Stella over on TikTok, does a lot of charity work in her local neighborhood and that sometimes involves going dumpster diving, just to see what useful items have been thrown out by her local big box stores.

Unfortunately, she recently came across a Home Goods that had tossed out a staggering amount of items, including hundreds of mugs, for one reason and one reason only - they were Halloween related.

Now, if you don’t know how a lot of these stores work, they usually will sell seasonal items and, once that season is over, they can’t just send them back. They can choose to heavily discount those items and take a loss, or they can mark them as being damaged (aka tossing them out in the dumpster), and not have to worry about them cluttering up shelves while still making money.

What this means for the items is that tons of perfectly good cups, buckets, and other decorations are just tossed away each year, lost unless someone like Stella finds them. The waste itself is staggering, and honestly, we can’t believe that this happens all the time. But it does.

Well, hopefully, Home Goods sees this and changes their practice, but since Stella says this isn’t the first time she’s seen it happen, we highly doubt it will change anytime soon.


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Black accent wall
Article

This Might Be Your Sign to Paint Your CeIling Black

christmas stockings
Article

Woman Does Trendy “Christmas Bomb” Video With a Steamy Twist

Curtains
Article

Here's an Easy Way to Make Your Home Look Expensive

bar cart
Article

Man Finds Bar Cart In the Trash and Gives It a Great Second Life

painting wall black
Article

Couple Paints Their Living Room Black and It Looks So Cool

color pots
Article

Woman Makes DIY Multicolor Planter Essentially For Free

gingerbread house decoration
Article

This Dollar Store Gingerbread House Décor Dupe Is Almost Better Than the Original

midwest mom
Article

This Hilarious Reenactment of a Midwest Mom Hanging Up Christmas Lights Is on Point

farmhouse chic
Article

Woman Shares Why The Farmhouse Look Isn't As Chic As You Think

shutterstock_1799645869
Article

Camper Turns His Tent Stakes Into a Functioning Stove

Vegetable garden
Article

Maryland Gardener Proves You Can Eat From Your Garden All Year Long by Following These Simple Steps

Dawn Powerwash
Article

Apparently Dawn Powerwash Can Totally Get Rid of Soap Scum

McDonalds_sign
Article

Watch This Interior Designer Change the Color of a Thrifted McDonald’s Sign to a Chic Pastel

Outdoor String Lights
Article

Man Finds Coolest Lightbulb at Estate Sale and It Actually Still Works

baby yoda christmas
Article

This Disney Themed Christmas Doorway Is the Cutest Way to Get Ready For the Season

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.