Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster

We all know that businesses sometimes throw out things that aren’t necessarily ‘trash’. Sure most of it is, but they also get rid of so much that still has a useful life, which is why dumpster diving is a growing trend nowadays. We’ve seen people find amazing vintage pieces simply by going through the trash, or old calculators now worth quite a good bit of money that were thrown out simply for being too old!

Let’s take a look at another dumpster find that will more than likely have you wondering if the store that tossed out its ‘trash’ might have lost its mind.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Stella, aka Salty.Stella over on TikTok, does a lot of charity work in her local neighborhood and that sometimes involves going dumpster diving, just to see what useful items have been thrown out by her local big box stores.

Unfortunately, she recently came across a Home Goods that had tossed out a staggering amount of items, including hundreds of mugs, for one reason and one reason only - they were Halloween related.

Now, if you don’t know how a lot of these stores work, they usually will sell seasonal items and, once that season is over, they can’t just send them back. They can choose to heavily discount those items and take a loss, or they can mark them as being damaged (aka tossing them out in the dumpster), and not have to worry about them cluttering up shelves while still making money.

What this means for the items is that tons of perfectly good cups, buckets, and other decorations are just tossed away each year, lost unless someone like Stella finds them. The waste itself is staggering, and honestly, we can’t believe that this happens all the time. But it does.

Well, hopefully, Home Goods sees this and changes their practice, but since Stella says this isn’t the first time she’s seen it happen, we highly doubt it will change anytime soon.



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.