Woman Recreates Viral $200 Picture Rail for Under $25

This is a really cool DIY

We’ve all seen something in a store that we wanted so badly but didn’t want to fork over so much money on it just to have it, despite how much we wanted it. While there are some items that we make exceptions for, there are others where we simply wish we’d find a good DIY project, much like TikTok content creator @nursehadley. Rather than pay $230 for the viral picture rail, she re-created it for only $17!

Gathering all of her tools needed for this project including the brass rod, chain, S hooks and gold spray paint, she recruited the help of her husband and went to work creating the picture rail. Spray painting the rods, chains and S hooks gold, the couple beautifully duped the viral (and quite expensive) picture rail for a small fraction of the cost, purchasing everything except for the gold spray paint (they already had some) from Lowe’s.

Unsurprisingly, many of their followers loved the couple’s recreation and took to the comment section to share their thoughts about this amazing dupe. “Oooo That looks so good! I personally had not seen the rail before. Really gives warmth to the space. Love the different shapes of frames too!” @peanutmama73 shared. “That’s gorgeous!” @abicherrybomb wrote. “Wow!! I’ve been looking at these picture rails forever & passed because they’re so expensive! Love this DIY!” @thepluslifeblog commented.

Here’s to another DIY project that we can’t wait to do ourselves! 

