Man Has Dust-Free Hack for Cutting Into Countertop Quartz

Quartz countertops are beautiful and durable, but they're also tough to cut into. The solution? A sponge. This man shares his dust-free hack for cutting into a countertop covered with quartz -- and it's so simple you'll wonder why you didn't think of it yourself.

Creator claytonhnelson uses a sponge with a hole pre-cut in the middle because he's cutting in next to the sink as well as the countertop -- but if you're just doing a countertop, you could probably just grab a random sponge from your kitchen. Simple ideas are still great ideas!

Some folks seem to have no problem with dust, while others were surprised by how he used this sponge.

"We would just use a shopvac and hope the amount of dist is minimal lmao." @arseniy daniel

"Damn. Not what I thought the sponge was gonna be used for." @Shane Archer

Us either, but it's a great hack for those of us who don't want to pull out the shopvac.

You do need the appropriate tools to get the job done. The last thing you want when working with these machines is to have them move around while you’re trying to work on something.

