This UK Woman's Elixir Is a Sure-Fire Dust Repellant

Do you live somewhere dusty or find yourself seemingly constantly cleaning up a never-ending layer of dust on everything around you? We feel you! Sometimes it seems like no matter how much you clean or how many air filters you buy, there is still just dust everywhere.

But if you were told of a nearly sure-fire way to keep away the dust, would you jump on it? (We sure did!)

So what is this miracle elixir? For that answer, we turn to SqueezyPeasy all the way over in the UK. Her mixture is one that she uses once a week and that really helps keep seemingly ever-present dust down, way down, in her own household.

And she’s willing to share the mixture with us! This creator mixes up a little olive oil (which they say helps repel the dust), some vinegar to help kill the dust mites, water, a couple of drops of dish soap, and some great-smelling essential oils for her perfect dust-away spray.

Once you have this all mixed up, following the more precise instructions in Squeezy’s video, you will then want to put it in a spray bottle for easier application. Take the spray and spritz it on a microfibre cloth then wipe down any area where you see excess dust! You can use it on tables, lamps, computers, really anywhere that you see dust and want it gone.

The best part about this mix is that not only will it have your room smelling light and fresh, it helps repel dust meaning you shouldn’t see such a heavy layer of it everywhere in between cleans. So give it a try in your own house and see if it works as well for you as it did for us!