Apparently We’ve Been Dusting Wrong Our Entire Lives

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Let's talk dusting… everybody's favorite chore to do right? I mean all you do is grab a rag or a swiffer and go to work. Simple. Who am I kidding? It's seriously the worst chore on the list of all chores. If you have allergies, even in the slightest, the second that rag hits the counter for a dusting you enter a seeking freezy, dust flies up into the air and stays there for a few minutes until landing back down on the surface it just left.

To me, dusting seems useless because whipping dust away with a dry cloth just stirs it up and puts it back in the air. It seems like, to keep up with it, you need to dust every day to have a dust free home. If you are like me and just dust with a rag, or even a rag and water, then we have been doing it wrong all along. TikToker and cleaning expert @theamateurcleaner gave us the perfect hack to actually keep dust away, and her method is so simple.

Using a solution of fabric softener and water the woman mixes it and dips a microfiber cloth into the solution, she gives her surface a good wipe down and just like that dust free, with results that last longer than a day.

All along we have been using just water to dust?! But not anymore thanks to this genius cleaning hack. It is noted in the comment section that fabric softener is flammable so you would want to take precaution in wiping areas that see heat/ open flames such as fireplace mantles or gas ranges.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.