This Duvet Hack Is Extremely Helpful

It’s no secret, duvets can be a lot of work when changing your covers, so it makes a ton of sense when we see so many different duvet hacks and methods while scrolling through social media and honestly, it almost feels like we can never have too many duvet hacks considering how it can be such a daunting chore.

However, after coming across this duvet hack from TikTok content creator @chelseamaccc, this may just make the daunting chore not so ummm…daunting. This hack is too easy!

While the quick video speeds up the process of how she was able to master the amazing duvet burrito trick by rolling the duvet into the cover, the steps she provided are quite simple to follow.

To do the duvet burrito trick, the first step involves laying the cover inside out, with the opening placed at the foot of the bed. Next, you line up the duvet with the corners of your cover laying flat. The third step is to simply start rolling it like a burrito. Next, you’ll want reach inside the cover from the bottom opening and wrap it on the outside of the burrito on both ends. Finally, you’ll simply roll the duvet back out and you’re done!

Simple enough and easy to follow — we love this hack!

