Skip to main content

Woman Uses the Sun and Flowers to Dye Thrifted 90s Nighty and You Will Not Believe the Results

This is completely mind-blowing!

If you are anything like us then you probably have all sorts of seemingly useless thrifted items lying around, just waiting for their chance to be used in some craft or another. Maybe it is a milk jug that you want to put flowers in or that pile of clothes that you’d love to turn into a blanket or pillows one day. But what about nighties?

Nighties were pretty ubiquitous back in the day, every sitcom and television show seemed to show the mom wearing one under her robe. I don’t see them very much these days, but as soon as I saw this super cool hack for upcycling an old nighty, I almost ran out to try and find one myself!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Our TikTok creator for this super cool hack is Daisy Bow (daisy_bowcraft), and she did something I quite honestly didn’t think was possible… She managed to take a thrifted, 90s-era nighty and turn it into something I’d want to wear, like, now.

She starts off with a plain white nighty. It has a bit of cute lace trim, but it sort of screams ‘grandmother’ to me. The nighty is first painted with a chemical that changes color when it is hit by UV light, aka the sun. Daisy then takes the time and effort to lay out an arrangement of dried, pressed flowers ranging from ivy, fern, bleeding hearts, and more. The flowers block the UV light wherever they are laid, meaning that whatever is underneath remains white while the rest of the nighty grows a darker purple in reaction to the sun.

Now, it doesn’t appear that there is a reveal yet (and you can bet we will let you know when one is up), but from what we can see this is going to be an absolutely stunning nighty! 

mosaic table
Article

Thrifted Table Gets Stunning Mosaic Makeover

9 hours ago
palette wood stack
Article

This Genius Palette Fence Is Every Gardener’s Dream

9 hours ago
woman in Ikea
Article

People Are Losing It Over These Ikea Accessories

10 hours ago
shutterstock_112120565
Article

Hot Water Stain Removal Hack Might Be the Answer to Every Clumsy Person’s Prayers

11 hours ago
kid chef in play kitchen
Article

Dad Converts Son’s Ikea Play Kitchen Into a Fully Functional One

Jun 25, 2022
stained glass window
Article

This DIY Faux Stained Glass Looks Exactly Like the Real Thing

Jun 25, 2022
White shoes
Article

Woman Shares Amazing Hack to Whiten Dirty Shoes Without Using Bleach

Jun 24, 2022
Target aisles
Article

Target Now Carries Zero Waste Toilet Paper and We're Heading There Now

Jun 24, 2022
USB cords
Article

Pro-Organizer Shares Genius Way to Get Rid of Mystery Cords

Jun 24, 2022
Day Moon Designs Matte Black Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf
Article

Woman Upgrades Her Toilet Paper Holder With This Amazon Find and TikTok Is Obsessed

Jun 24, 2022
Fabric Art
Article

Woman Makes Luxurious Wall Art Out of Fabric and It's so Dreamy

Jun 24, 2022
Father and daughter doing chores
Article

Dad Has Perfect Way to Get His Family to Do Chores

Jun 24, 2022
Mushroom plant decor
Article

Watch This Artist Repurpose Mushroom Lights Into The Cutest Plant Stakes

Jun 24, 2022
rainbow chalk art
Article

Evidently We’ve Been Using Sidewalk Chalk Wrong Our Entire Lives

Jun 24, 2022
Ikea bread bin
Article

Woman Creates A Bedside Table Out of Ikea Bread Bins and We're Impressed

Jun 23, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.