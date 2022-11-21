Man 3D Prints Dyson Accessory to Clean His Baseboards and We’re So Jealous

Cleaning baseboards is easily one of the most daunting chores to do given how tedious it is. That’s likely the reason why there are quite a few hacks to cleaning baseboards to make the job easier. Perhaps, though, when equipped with the right tools, doing such a chore wouldn’t be as difficult to do; and that’s where this TikTok content creator’s @jimmiboy_youtube 3D creation comes in handy!

How cool is this?! To provide major assistance in helping him to clean the baseboards around his home, he designed and 3D printed this handy Dyson vacuum accessory. We’re utterly amazed by not only his skills to do this, but how effective this appears to be.

We love the creativity here and so does his viewers and followers. They took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “Watch out, Dyson might make you their new engineer,” @aimeehope2 commented. “This post has me realizing how old I really am. I never thought I could be SO jealous of a custom vacuum part,” @_brandonoster relatable shared. “Wow. Not just a practical print. it's even got brush attachments, absolutely beautiful work.” @toxic_3d.printing wrote.

We’re impressed! And like @basfotografie shared in the comments, can someone possibly design an attachment for cleaning blinds next?

