This Dyson Hack Will Save You So Much Time

Dyson has some of the best vacuums on the market, but if you're like me, you've been wishing for more power and longer run time. Well, we have good news: You can hack your Dyson V6 to give it even more oomph!

Some of y'all had no problem expressing your dissatisfaction with Dyson battery run time.

"Dyson battery dies way too fast for what they charge." @Judi B

And others just disliked Dyson entirely.

"I think a Shark vacuum is so much better." @Kady Louise Scudamor

If you want to get more power and longer run time out of your Dyson, this is a quick and easy hack that will save you a ton of money and time.

What You'll Need:

A Milwaukee brand battery (12v model) or standard 12v battery

Screwdriver with bit set (if replacing the battery)

The first thing to do is remove the bag from the vacuum cleaner and ensure there are no obstructions. If there are, clear them out before proceeding. Once everything looks good, it's time for some DIY magic!

And some of you clearly knew this hack was a good idea. "Husband has been looking for his drill battery for 3 weeks now and the carpets haven't looked better." @Emmi

The Dyson V6 Motorhead is one of the best cordless vacuums on the market today. It's powerful and convenient to use, but what makes it even better is how easy it is to convert it into a corded vacuum cleaner with this hack.

Not only will you get more power, but you'll also save money by not having to buy another expensive cordless model when your batteries need replacing. We love this hack because it helps us stay organized by allowing us to switch back and forth between charging my phone and cleaning up after dinner!

