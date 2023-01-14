You Can Start Your Garden Early With This Hack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It's now January which means you've ordered your seeds in the mail, got your tools all sharpened and ready for spring,have set up your sprout area equipped with grow lights and heat matts, and have started planning which seeds need to be started.

If you think it's too early to start seeds then you need to think again because TikToker and gardener @learntogrow1 has the perfect hack for starting seeds now, and her methods means you don’t have to worry about hardening of your seedlings come spring!

This home gardener is a genius! Using a plastic gallon milk jug, the woman cuts the jug perfectly in half, leaving a tiny bit of it attached in the corner so it lifts off like it's on a hinge. The woman puts soil in the bottom of the jug and plants her arugula seeds. She closes the jug, and tape on the side and leaves the top of the jugs lid off. The woman leaves the seed starting jugs outside and the weather changes, the little jug dome acts as a greenhouse, trapping heat and giving seeds the perfect atmosphere to germinate.

Once it comes time to transplant them in the ground they have already become acclimated to the sun, temperature, and outdoor elements.

We love any excuse to start gardening early!

