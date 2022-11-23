Just In Case You Were Wondering, Here's How to Wash Earthen Floors

We love a sustainable moment when you can use eco-friendly cleaning products to get the job done effectively; and such is the case when it comes to cleaning earthen floors. These beautiful and textured floors are also sometimes referred as an adobe floor and is made up of dirt, sand and straw. Given the interesting makeup of this type of floor, some would think it’s complicated to clean, however, it’s quite the opposite and thanks to TikTok content creator @turiya_natural_living, we’ve learned just how easy it is to clean!

In the quick tutorial that’s already garnered over 2.1 million views, she shows us how she cleans her earthen floors by simply using soap and water. In this easy method of using a bowl of soap and water, she pours a little of the soapy water onto the floor and explains how the water will actually bead up because the floors are sealed with natural fung oil and bottled linseed oil, which comes from flaxseeds.

It’s important to note that although earthen floors can be mopped, swept, vacuumed or steam cleaned, it’s best to avoid using any harsh cleaning chemicals to upkeep its’ integrity.

Is it safe to say that earthen floors may be the easiest type of flooring to keep clean? We think so!

