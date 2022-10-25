Harvest Your Edible Greens and Save Them for the Winter Months With This Trick

Greens are one of a gardeners favorite crop to grow. They take minimal effort to grow, often establishing quickly and can be harvested and eaten throughout their growing cycle; some people opt to harvest them as seedlings to use as “microgreens” others wait for them to be fully mature to reach their peak size and value. One of the most notable characteristics of growing greens is that there are varieties that grow in almost all four of the seasons meaning you can harvest them nearly year round!

The dead of winter is the one exception where not many green varieties can be grown, but not to fret, TikTok content creator @missestandme posted a quick video showing viewers how she saves her freshly harvested greens for the hard winter months.

First and foremost we love that she harvests non traditional greens, ones many do not realize are edible and contain great nutrients; bell pepper and tomato leaves. She rinses the greens in a metal colander- one that is also safe to place in boiling water- and blanches them for a couple of minutes in boiling water. The greens get cooled off and placed in a storage bag in the freezer. Mid winter, the greens are ready to be tossed in a soup or sauté, adding a bit of green and freshness.