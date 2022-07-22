Skip to main content

Texas Handyman Shows Us Easy Hack To Properly Care For Our A/C Units

This is extremely beneficial (and too easy) if you're dealing with hot temperatures

The summer heat is intense and many people across the states are experiencing high temperatures reaching into the high 90s. If you’re in the southern states such as Arizona, Louisiana or Texas, chances are, you’ve already experienced record-breaking temperatures with some temperatures reaching well over 100 degrees for weeks at a time. Of course it’s understandable to want to stay indoors with the air conditioning on a lower setting to help keep cool, but depending on how hot is in your area and the condition of your A/C unit, it may take a while for your home to actually get cool.

All over TikTok, many people are showing how they’re giving some TLC to their A/C units by covering them with umbrellas to help protect them against the sweltering temperatures. However, this Texas handyman who claims to have over 20 years of home maintenance experience, uploaded a quick video showing us an even more effective way that can help you better care for your A/C unit, as well as quickly get your house even cooler.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The handyman shares how A/C units typically get dirty over time due to grass mowing, dogs, dust and the best way to care for them isn’t by covering them in an umbrella, it’s more effective to get your water hose and spray down the fins to not only clean your unit, but to also cool it down.

Many people in the comments backed this quick and simple hack claiming that after doing this themselves, their homes cooled down quickly and remained that way.

As a Texas native myself, I appreciate this hack! 

Folding clothes
Article

Arizona Mom Shares Perfect Moving Hack That Will Make Moving (And Life) Much Easier

1 hour ago
target storefront
Article

Florida Woman Shares Target Hack That Can Save Money Everytime You Use It

2 hours ago
Laundry
Article

Florida Mom Shares Genius Laundry Hack If You Hate Folding Clothes

3 hours ago
indoor tent
Article

Woman Makes Adult ‘Chill Tent’ and Everyone Wants One

4 hours ago
cleaning your bathroom
Article

You Can Clean Your Entire Bathroom With Just These Two Products

5 hours ago
coffee table
Article

Woman Makes $400 Kirkland Coffee Table Dupe At Home For Way Less

6 hours ago
shutterstock_258188981
Article

Couple Adds Ceramic Mourning Doves To New House For the Sweetest Reason

7 hours ago
Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So Yo Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

21 hours ago
Vintage Red and Black Tin Oil Lantern
Article

DIY Halloween Lanterns From the Dollar Store Are Too Cool

21 hours ago
Barefoot walking on clovers
Article

California Woman Proves Why Clover Lawns Are Superior to Grass Ones

22 hours ago
Mushroom Shelf
Article

Man Leaves Artwork Around For Lucky People To Find and TBH We’re Jealous Of His Town!

23 hours ago
Pothos
Article

Woman Swaps House Plant Stakes for Copper Wire and the Effect is Gorgeous

Jul 21, 2022
Night sky
Article

This DIY Peter Pan Nursery Will Transport You to Neverland

Jul 21, 2022
sweeping broom
Article

Woman Explains Why She Routinely Gives Her Broom a “Hair Cut”

Jul 21, 2022
cleaning porch
Article

Woman Cleans Porch With Unexpected Ingredient and It Looks Amazing

Jul 21, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.