Texas Handyman Shows Us Easy Hack To Properly Care For Our A/C Units

The summer heat is intense and many people across the states are experiencing high temperatures reaching into the high 90s. If you’re in the southern states such as Arizona, Louisiana or Texas, chances are, you’ve already experienced record-breaking temperatures with some temperatures reaching well over 100 degrees for weeks at a time. Of course it’s understandable to want to stay indoors with the air conditioning on a lower setting to help keep cool, but depending on how hot is in your area and the condition of your A/C unit, it may take a while for your home to actually get cool.

All over TikTok, many people are showing how they’re giving some TLC to their A/C units by covering them with umbrellas to help protect them against the sweltering temperatures. However, this Texas handyman who claims to have over 20 years of home maintenance experience, uploaded a quick video showing us an even more effective way that can help you better care for your A/C unit, as well as quickly get your house even cooler.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The handyman shares how A/C units typically get dirty over time due to grass mowing, dogs, dust and the best way to care for them isn’t by covering them in an umbrella, it’s more effective to get your water hose and spray down the fins to not only clean your unit, but to also cool it down.

Many people in the comments backed this quick and simple hack claiming that after doing this themselves, their homes cooled down quickly and remained that way.

As a Texas native myself, I appreciate this hack!