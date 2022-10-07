Skip to main content

This 3D DIY Ikea Hack Will Upgrade Your Art Collection

And it is so, so easy!

We all, or at least most of us, love Ikea, right? It is like a magical wonderland that, once you step through the doors, you are able to lose hours even though you feel like you’ve only been there minutes. And it is so easy to see why! So many creative pieces of furniture and even artwork, all waiting for you to take them home.

But what if we said that there was an easy way to bring Ikea to your home without having to head to your store and spend hours there? It’s true, and even better, it is also pretty easy thanks to TikTok creator Camilla Bakken!

So you know those pretty pieces of 3D artwork that seem to line the walls over at Ikea? We do, and we love them! But we also have never really made the leap to buying them ourselves, just because our money usually went to buying something like that bookshelf or detolf that had already caught our eye.

But Camilla has the perfect solution - just make it yourself!


You simply need to get a large canvas or frame with a backing, some paint, a bit of hot glue, and some cloth. Put your canvas on the ground and paint it completely black. Or, if you don’t want to go that harsh, you could do the same with other colors as well, we just really love how classy and classic black looks!

Put it up on your wall and then take your fabric and hot glue and start ‘pinning’ your fabric up onto the black background! Go with the flow and what feels right. Remember, art is what you make it and if it looks good to you that is all that matters! In the end, you should have a stunning piece of wall art that is completely yours and yet looks like it came straight off the shelves at Ikea!

