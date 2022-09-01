London Woman Offers Up One Valuable Hack For Getting the Best out of Your Basil

Here at DenGarden, we love gardening. (We mean, it is even in our name!) It’s such a great way to relieve stress, give yourself a fun and rewarding activity to do, and can even return your time and money investment by producing various fruits, veggies, or herbs for you to enjoy throughout the year.

That doesn’t mean everything is all sunshine and rainbows. In fact there are many issues that can arise when it comes to gardening, which means that there are those out there who have to come up with clever workarounds to overcome whatever issues they are facing.

Take your local supermarket-bought basil… Did you know you could make it last so much longer with just one small ‘hack’? You can, and we will show you how!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Or rather, we will let TikTok creator Pollyanna Wilkinson do it for us. Pollyanna is an avid gardener with quite a few tricks up her sleeve, and she’s had the very same issue with her store-bought basil plants time and time again. They’re usually in decent shape, but they simply don’t last that long.

However, she has one easy hack that rectifies that and can double or more the lifespan of your own basil plant. You see, store-bought basil is often sold in a single pot, but the fact is that single pot often holds multiple basil plants. Sure it may look like a single ‘head’ of basil, but that is simply because everything is so tightly packed in there.

Instead, the next time you go out and buy some planted basil, take it out of its pot and set it out. You should be able, with a little time and some care, tease apart the roots and you will wind up with several different basil plants, rather than one big one. Repot each one and watch them grow to fill out their new pot!

It’s almost like a strange endless-cloning hack you’d see in a game, but it works in real life and you’ll have fresh basil for far, far longer!