This Is How You Easily Apply Box Trim Molding to Your Furniture

If you're in the business to flip and sell furniture, there are always new tricks to learn. And this also applies to just doing DIY projects around the home, including giving some old furniture a facelift.

TikTok creator Liz Lovery (@lizlovery) demonstrates in her video how to be functional without the help of any power tools, and you might want to take some notes.

Look at that dresser transformation! It looks like it came straight out of the Pottery Barn catalog, not IKEA. And don't get me wrong, IKEA is great because you can easily give its furniture a fancy makeover.

Okay, all you need to get are miter scissors, which you can get online or at your local hardware store - such as Home Depot - for around $20, according to Liz. It cuts through different materials, such as wood and PVC, as well as lets you adjust the angles of each cut. It is easy to use and doesn't take much strength.

I mean, I would have never guessed that she didn't buy the dresser this way but made it by adding the wood molding and giving it a paint job. I'd assume she used liquid nails to apply the molding to the dresser, and for the paint, she used the color "Black Mocha" by Behr.

I love the final results.

According to the comments section, people were also pleased with this tip and the dresser transformation.

