Woman Uses Painter's Tape to Create Stunning Bathroom Accent Wall

Painter's tape is your new best friend when it comes to creating an accent wall. You can use the tape to create a checkered pattern, or something abstract. Your options are wide open, as long as you have a vision.

TikTok creator Jana certainly had a vision, when she decided to give her bathroom an abstract makeover in the form of an accent wall. Let's take a look!

It looks great!

All she did, was use painter's tape - to create an abstract pattern - and the paint of her choice, which looks like royal blue. First, she applied the tape onto the wall and ceiling and then painted over it - I'd assume she used two coats of paint - she then let it dry, and lastly, peeled off all the tape.

If you also decide to use blue paint, maybe get a different color of tape to make sure you're able to remove it all.

Looking at the comments section, TikTok had mixed feelings about it.

As one person (@neonmoonhighpriestess) wrote,

"Nah I am looking at this and it's making me dizzy. Imagine coming home drunk and needing to use the bathroom."

I can see this having a little bit of a trippy effect - but still cool.

Another person (@achouteau14) commented,

"I love the finished product!"



I do too!

And TikToker @bravostarr2 posted,

"That turned out great!"



Indeed, it did!

We certainly love an easy DIY paint job!

