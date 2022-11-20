Here's How to Deep Clean Your Toaster and Kettle

Often times when we think about deep cleaning our home, we’re usually thinking about the rooms in our house such as the kitchen and the bathrooms, but we never really think often about actually cleaning our appliances. Thanks a lot to social media, we’ve learned about the many ways to clean our washers, the importance of vacuuming our mattresses and now how to clean the toaster and kettle.

The latter we can thank TikTok content creator Chantel Mila (@mama_mila_) for this easy hack to help us clean our toaster and kettle. It’s so easy to do that we can practically do this while cooking.

First thing you’ll want to do is unplug your toaster, you know, for safety reasons. Next, you’ll use a hairdryer to remove and dislodge and stubborn crumbs that may be stuck in your toaster. Afterwards, you’ll simply empty and wash the toaster tray and either let it air dry or use a clean towel to dry them before sliding the tray back into the slot.

To deep clean your kettle, you’ll want slice a lemon and fill the kettle with with water and bring to a boil with the lemon slices included in the water. Adding lemon to the boiling water works to deep clean your kettle because the citric acid in lemons leaves your kettle shining.

We love how easy and effective these cleaning hacks are!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.