Here's How to Install a Floating Shelf In You Bathroom Without Using Any Tools

Many of us strive to create a pleasant and welcoming home environment that’s not only comfortable, but is also aesthetically pleasing to our eyes. And thankfully, there are many ways to do this without spending a ton of money in the process. Some of these way include thrifting, DIY’ing and upcycling, but one of our favorite ways to make our house a home is by finding and doing a great hack.

And this has from TikTok content creator @housetohomey doesn’t disappoint! She created a floating shelf in her bathroom in less than 30 seconds with this cheap Ikea hack!

How perfect is this Ikea hack?! All she did to transform her towel bar into open shelving was purchase this $14 Mosslanda picture ledge in the the color “birch effect,” as well as some command strips. Next, all she did was turn the picture ledge upside down and slid it on top off the towel bar and using the command strips to ensure the picture stuck to the wall. That’s it — so easy and stunning in the bathroom!

Like she mentioned, we love how it adds so much character to a rented space and can provide additional storage in your bathroom if you need it.

Yet, again this is another great Ikea hack we love!

