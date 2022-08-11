Skip to main content

Texas Woman's DIY Fly Trap Only Needs Three Ingredients and Apparently Works Like a Charm

You likely already have everything you need

While many of us may enjoy summertime for the warmer weather it brings which allows us to spend more time outdoors with family and friends, there are a couple of things that aren’t so pleasant about the popular season. Aside from the unbearable hot weather we sometimes experience depending on where you live, the uptick in bugs can be a nuisance and is probably the most frustrating thing about summer, especially when they make their way inside your home.

The good thing is, though, there are plenty of store-bought and DIY remedies that can help get rid of the pesky insects. Some of them are tried and true while others…not so much. However, we think we may have found gold with this recent DIY fly trap we found on TikTok.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Thanks to TikTok content creator, @bettercleaningbritt, we recently came across this simple DIY remedy to aid in trapping and ultimately killing flies. All you need is a glass jar filled halfway with water, some Dawn Power Wash dish soap and some apple cider vinegar. After mixing the ingredients together, the mixture should quickly attract the flies and once they land in the jar, it’s impossible for them to escape.

At the end of the video, she shows us how she managed to trap quite a few flies in the mixture so it appears this trap may actually work!

