Skip to main content

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodle to Create July 4th Decor

So easy, cute and cheap!

The Independence Day holiday is approaching soon and if you’re celebrating this weekend, it’s time to pop out the grill, buy some fireworks, and of course deck out the backyard with appropriate 4th of July décor to commemorate the holiday. While, the fourth of July isn’t typically a holiday that has readily available decor that you can simply purchase off the shelves, you can still get festive with DIY décor instead.

TikTok account @hometalk shows us how to easily create faux firecrackers using pool noodles from Dollar Tree and we’re impressed!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This DIY is absolutely perfect for this weekend’s Independence Day celebrations! All she did was gather a red pool noodle and applied both white and blue tape as decoration onto the noodle. She then placed little stars onto the blue tape and carefully cut out a piece from the inside of the noodle. Next, she removed the stick from a broom, planted it into the ground and slid the noodle onto the planted stick. Finally, she finished the simple DIY by topping it with firework lights, like these solar lights from Amazon (which are optional, but can enhance the décor).

Viewers in the comments are anxious to try this out! Will you give this easy DIY a try?

Kitchen backsplash
Article

These Modern Peel and Stick Tiles Are The Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Backsplash

2 hours ago
Black accent wall
Article

Woman Shows Us Multiple Ways to Style Black Paint In Our Homes and We're in Love

3 hours ago
Table centerpiece
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us How Dollar Tree Candle Holders Doubles As Beautiful Bridal Shower Decor

4 hours ago
shutterstock_1701298243
Article

Man Figures Out How to Make Plants Talk and It’s Mind-Blowing

5 hours ago
Old windows
Article

Creative Uses Spray Paint to Transform Old Windows Into The Cutest Vintage-Styled Mirrors

7 hours ago
Wedding bouquet
Article

This Woman Shares The Best Way to Hold Onto Your Wedding Bouquet Forever

8 hours ago
Pink rose with light in a balloon
Article

Woman Inserts Flowers Into Balloon to Create Perfect Table Center Pieces For Weddings and We're In Love

Jun 28, 2022
Dirty carpet
Article

Woman Deep Cleans Berber Carpet With Just a Mop

Jun 28, 2022
Chips and guacamole candle
Article

Candle Artist Makes This Nacho Candle Look Unbelievably Real

Jun 28, 2022
Sinkhole
Article

Renter Thinks There’s a Sinkhole In Her Backyard and Claims Landlord Refuses to Address It

Jun 28, 2022
Black bathroom
Article

Woman’s Bathroom Is a Scary Good DIY Disney’s Haunted Mansion Theme

Jun 28, 2022
Boyfriend's "Bridgerton" proposal
Article

Man’s Proposal Would Make Lady Whistledown Swoon

Jun 28, 2022
Outdoor wedding
Article

Bride Wants a ‘Twilight’ Inspired Wedding and She May Have Just Found the Perfect Venue

Jun 28, 2022
Floral arch
Article

Woman Creates Stunning ‘Flower Wall’ Out of Chicken Wire and Faux Flowers

Jun 27, 2022
Harry Potter
Article

Mom Transforms Daughter’s ‘Kiddie’ Room Into a Magical Harry Potter Themed One

Jun 27, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.