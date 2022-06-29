Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodle to Create July 4th Decor

The Independence Day holiday is approaching soon and if you’re celebrating this weekend, it’s time to pop out the grill, buy some fireworks, and of course deck out the backyard with appropriate 4th of July décor to commemorate the holiday. While, the fourth of July isn’t typically a holiday that has readily available decor that you can simply purchase off the shelves, you can still get festive with DIY décor instead.

TikTok account @hometalk shows us how to easily create faux firecrackers using pool noodles from Dollar Tree and we’re impressed!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This DIY is absolutely perfect for this weekend’s Independence Day celebrations! All she did was gather a red pool noodle and applied both white and blue tape as decoration onto the noodle. She then placed little stars onto the blue tape and carefully cut out a piece from the inside of the noodle. Next, she removed the stick from a broom, planted it into the ground and slid the noodle onto the planted stick. Finally, she finished the simple DIY by topping it with firework lights, like these solar lights from Amazon (which are optional, but can enhance the décor).

Viewers in the comments are anxious to try this out! Will you give this easy DIY a try?