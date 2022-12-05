California Mom DIYs the Easiest Liquid Soap Ever

One our favorite DIYs to come across on social media, are sustainable DIYs. These DIYs not only help the environment, but also help save us money and is basically a win all around for us. Recently, we came across a sustainable swap from Instagram @loveandorderla that’s not only beneficial, but is so easy to do, that anyone can do it!

To create the liquid soap, all she did is was purchase a bar of Dr. Bronner’s Castile Peppermint Soap and allowed it to sit in a glass jar of water for a few days. After a few days, the bar of soap becomes more of a liquid that somewhat resembles slime (which will make this a great and fun activity for kids, too!) in which at that point you can transfer the DIY soap into any container using a funnel.

She wrote in the caption how doing this liquid soap hack created over a gallon of liquid soap and the texture wasn’t an issue at all since she claims it has a great and pleasant texture.

It’s so cool how she was able to create liquid soap without buying another plastic bottle!

